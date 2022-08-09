Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Three killed in ‘horror’ crash on Durban’s M4 Southern freeway

Three people have been killed in a crash on the M4 Southern freeway, Durban bound.

Published 1h ago

Durban - Emergency workers are currently on the scene of a multiple vehicle collision on the M4 Southern Freeway.

The accident took place at around 9.30am.

According to Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics, they responded to the multiple vehicle collision on the M4 southern freeway, Durban bound before the Victoria embankment.

“It is believed a taxi has rolled, and multiple vehicles are involved in the collision.”

Jamieson said three people had been confirmed dead.

Jamieson said multiple ambulances were on scene stabilising the injured before they would be rushed to nearby hospitals for further care.

Jamieson advised motorists to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This weekend at least three lives were lost in multiple road crashes in Durban.

IOL

