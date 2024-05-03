Traffic Advisory: Durban motorists warned of road closures around King Cetshwayo Bridge

The South African National Roads Agency (SANRAL) has announced temporary road closures as part of the ongoing King Cetshwayo Bridge upgrades in Durban. Scheduled for the weekend of May 11th and 12th, 2024, the road closures will impact both the north and southbound lanes of the N2 near the EB Cloete Interchange.

The closures will commence at 8pm on Saturday, May 11th, and conclude at 4am on Sunday, May 12th, for the northbound lanes, and extend from 8pmon Sunday, May 12th, to 4am on Monday, May 13th, for the southbound lanes. "This major road network is and has been under major stress for a number of years, as traffic volumes have exceeded the original design capacity," Jason Lowe, SANRAL's eastern region project manager said in a statement. Lowe further explained that the King Cetshwayo Bridge, constructed in the late 1960s, requires additional lanes to accommodate the growing traffic flow.

The upcoming closures are part of a broader initiative to upgrade the national road network, with a specific focus on relieving congestion around the EB Cloete Interchange. The placement of bridge beams for the new King Cetshwayo Bridge on the M13 over the N2 near Westwood Mall marks a significant milestone in SANRAL's upgrade project. To ensure the safety of road users and construction personnel, comprehensive traffic accommodation plans have been put in place. Signage, barriers, and traffic calming measures are already being implemented along affected routes.

Truck drivers and heavy vehicle operators are advised to adjust their travel plans and consider alternative routes to avoid potential congestion during the closure period. Public transport operators are urged to inform their drivers about route closures and seek alternative commuter routings. For light vehicles, emergency services, and traffic management, alternative routes are available to minimise disruption during the closure period.