Traffic alert: N3 closed near Montrose after trucks catch alight

All lanes of the N3 toll route near Montrose have been closed to traffic following a major crash. According to the N3 toll route concession the major crash involved a bus and two trucks.

The accident took place just after 7am between Van Reenen and Harrismith, in the Free State and a recovery is currently under way. Both trucks caught alight, but the fires have now been extinguished. The N3 toll concession said traffic is stacked in both directions.

“Road users are warned to expect an extensive backlog and delays in the area. Please approach with caution.” It is unclear at this stage if there have been any fatalities. The story is developing and will be updated once more information is received.