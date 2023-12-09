Tragedy strikes Mpumalanga as horror crash kills seven and injures fifty-two

In a devastating incident, a luxury sixty-seater bus careened off the R37 Long Tom Pass in Mpumalanga on Friday, resulting in seven deaths and leaving fifty-two people injured. Emergency services, including Emer-G-Med paramedics, rushed to the scene at approximately 16h50 in response to reports of the bus crash.

Upon arrival, responders discovered the wreckage of the bus on the cliff side of the mountain pass, prompting the establishment of an on-scene triage area by incident commanders. “An on scene triage area was established by incident commanders and additional resources were dispatched by the Emer-G-Med Emergency Operations Centre. Specialist rescue personnel descended to the wreckage and the injured were brought back up to the roadside,” said Emer-G-Med in a statement released on Friday. According to Emer-G-Med reports, three individuals were found in critical condition and were swiftly airlifted by the Netcare911 aeromedical helicopter to specialised facilities for urgent medical care.

The remaining fifty-two commuters suffered injuries ranging from minor to critical severity. Seven people succumbed to fatal injuries and were declared dead on the scene. The cause of the collision remains unknown and is currently under investigation by the South African Police Services. In a statement, Emer-G-Med emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating, "When seconds count, our emergency responders are trained to act swiftly and decisively to save lives."