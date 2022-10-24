Truck that was transporting cooking oil bursts into flames in Durban

Rustenburg - A truck transporting cooking oil burst into flames on the N3 high way near the Sherwood off-ramp in Durban, Netcare 911 paramedic said on Sunday. The driver reportedly noticed multiple warning lights appear on his dashboard.

"The driver, transporting cooking oil, pulled over to the side of the road where the truck burst into flames," Netcare 911 spokesperson, Shawn Herbst, said in a statement. “When medics arrived on scene they found the truck alight. The driver and his passenger, both adult males, were assessed and found to have sustained smoke inhalation, however they declined ambulance transportation to hospital,” Herbst said. The Ethekwini Fire and Rescue Services arrived on the scene and managed to extinguish the fire.

In a separate incident, three people were injured after they were ejected during an accident on the N2 near KwaMashu off-ramp. “Reports indicate that two cars were involved in a collision, resulting in one of the vehicles rolling several times before coming to rest next to the road. “When medics arrived on the scene, they found that three people had sustained critical injuries after they were ejected during the roll-over,” Herbst said.

Another passenger from the second car had sustained moderate injuries. “It was alleged that the first car was an Uber transporting two passengers home, when an Audi slammed into them. “All the patients were treated on the scene by Netcare 911 emergency care practitioners and once stabilised were transported to hospital for further care.“

