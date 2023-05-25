Two dead in KwaZulu-Natal horror crash

Durban - Two people, one of them a taxi driver, were killed in a horror crash on Thursday morning. The head-on collision took place on the R102 in Groutville on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast just before 8am.

Dylan Meyrick, from IPSS Medica Rescue, said they received reports of a crash between a taxi and light motor vehicle. “Numerous resources were sent to the chaotic scene (where there were) multiple casualties. Sadly, the drivers of both vehicles had succumbed to their injuries and were declared dead on scene by IPSS medics.” Meyrick said 11 others were also treated on scene.

“Five patients sustained moderate to serious injuries while the other six patients were treated for minor injuries on scene before being transported to various facilities for further care. “Our condolences go out to the friends and family of the deceased.” This week, a bakkie transporting 13 people was involved in a collision in the early hours of Sunday morning, leaving one person dead.

Garrith Jamieson, from ALS Paramedics, said paramedics responded to a serious single-vehicle collision on the M1 Higginson Highway West Bound, between the Westcliff and RK Khans off-ramp, just after 2.30am. “On arrival, paramedics found chaos… A single vehicle had left the roadway and rolled, ejecting numerous passengers. “Paramedics did a initial triage and found that, unfortunately, a male, believed to be in his thirties, had sustained major injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on scene.