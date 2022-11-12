Two killed in N1 crash, seven in N4

Rustenburg – Two people have been killed and two others seriously injured in a collision between a double cab bakkie and a SUV on the N1 north near Grasmere Plaza on Saturday.
ER24 paramedics said they were on the scene at 10:47 along with other private services, the fire department and the Johannesburg metro police.
"One adult male and one adult female of unknown ages were found entrapped in the white double cab bakkie, having suffered fatal injuries. They were declared dead on arrival by both ER24 and another private service on the scene,“ ER24 spokesperson, Ross Campbell said in a statement.
"One unknown patient from the SUV, believed to have suffered serious injuries, had already been transported to hospital from the scene by this time. A second seriously injured patient from the SUV was treated using advanced life support interventions and was then transported to hospital by two other private services on the scene," Campbell said.
In a separate accident seven people were killed when a minibus taxi rammed into a truck on the N4 outside Rustenburg in North West.
The North West Department of Community Safety and Transport Management said the accident happened about 4km from Moedwil.
“Seven people, four women and three men, have died instantaneously when a 22 seater minibus crashed onto the rear of a long haul truck.
“Both vehicles were travelling towards Swartruggens side from Rustenburg,” departmental spokesperson, Oshebeng Koonyaditse, said in statement.
“Three of the passengers including the driver were seriously injured and 12 slightly.
“All were taken to the hospital in Rustenburg.
“The accident happened around 6.45pm on Thursday evening,” he said.
North West Premier Bushy Maape has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and wishes those who sustained injuries a speedy recovery.
“It is really saddening to hear of lives lost on our roads, one life is one too many, worse seven lives,” he said.
Maape urged road users to exercise caution on the roads and drive with careful consideration for other motorists bearing in mind that it is a rainy season where roads are slippery.
“We must also remember that we are also fast approaching the festive season where the number of road users will increase as people travel to their homes and holiday destinations.
“I want to humbly ask that we all play a role in ensuring that we arrive alive and that all lives are spared,” he said.
