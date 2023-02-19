Two men killed in horrifying head-on collision on the R565 in Rustenburg

Johannesburg - Two male drivers died in a horrifying head-on collision between two vehicles on the R565 outside Boshoek in Rustenburg, in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The North West Emergency Medical Services responded to an alert of the motor vehicle accident and upon arrival at the scene, the paramedics found two light motor vehicles that had collided head-on.
Upon inspection by paramedics, it was discovered that two occupants, both males, had succumbed to their injuries and they were declared dead by North West Emergency Medical Services at the scene.
SAPS currently on scene investigating the circumstances around the fatal accident.
Motorists are urged to drive responsibly.
IOL