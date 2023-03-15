Uber drivers stage protest causing major traffic on Joburg’s M1 highway

Pretoria- E-hailing drivers affiliated with Uber have staged a protest on the busy M1 highway in Joburg, driving their rented cars slowly causing major traffic delays on Wednesday afternoon. Speaking to IOL, Johannesburg metro police (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the action caused heavy delays in Sandton and the drivers have now proceeded to Fourways.

“Because they are moving, it’s hard to keep track, the last time I checked they were still on the M1 north heading to Fourways,” Fihla said. Avoid Design Quarter as well; Uber drivers striking against Toyota. There's a backlog of traffic from the mall to the exit, but the boomgate is barricaded. Cops trying to negotiate. https://t.co/uGr9Mc0M3c — News flash buddy! (@__neothin) March 15, 2023 Details around the protest are unclear, however, Uber spokesperson Zweli Ngwenya dismissed reports that the protest involves its drivers despite the Toyota Agya’s which operate mainly on Uber being identifiable. Ngwenya told TimesLive that the drivers were affiliated with Moove, an Uber partner which rents vehicles to Uber registered drivers to drive and earn on the Uber platform.