Warning for motorists as thousands expected to hit the N3 this long weekend

Durban - The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) and its traffic management have urged motorists around the country using the road to proceed with caution ahead of the upcoming long weekend, as high traffic volumes and bad weather is expected. It said that increased traffic volumes going into KwaZulu-Natal (south-bound) can be expected from around Friday midday.

Over 2 000 vehicles per hour can be expected during peak times, which is between 12pm and 3pm. A traffic forecast for the upcoming long weekend. Image: Supplied. Furthermore, a weather forecast by the South African Weather Service (Saws) suggested that severe thunderstorms and scattered showers are likely to occur along most parts of the N3 route. N3 Toll route manager Thania Dhoogra said this may result in increased frustration for drivers.

“Drivers should please switch their headlights on for increased visibility, reduce speed and increase their following distances. Speed limits are set for ideal conditions, not for poor weather and travel conditions,” Dhoogra said. In addition to the increased traffic volume and bad weather, there are several active construction sites along the route which motorists should be aware of. The N3 Toll Route is currently being rehabilitated and upgraded between Frankfort/Vrede and Warden in the Free State. The shoulder lane may, at times, be closed over short distances in this section.

Lane restrictions should also be expected over short distances in the construction zone between Nottingham Road and Tweedie in KZN. Construction teams are expected to work on the opposite side of peak traffic flow. Special maintenance work is currently being undertaken on the N3 Toll Route in the vicinity of Lions River near Howick in KZN. The north-bound slow and shoulder lanes are closed to traffic, but the slow lane will be reopened to accommodate the increase in north-bound traffic on Monday, March 21. IOL