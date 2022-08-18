WATCH: 10 injured as taxi overturns and crashes into palm tree on Cape Town’s Nelson Mandela Boulevard

Johannesburg – Ten people were injured when a minibus taxi overturned and crashed into a palm tree at the Nelson Mandela Boulevard, Cape Town. Part of the road had to be closed as paramedics and emergency response personnel cleared the scene.

Story continues below Advertisement

ER24, the City of Cape Town Emergency Services and the Woodstock police were at the scene. ER24 paramedics said they arrived at the scene at about 12.30pm to find the taxi on its side on top of the centre barriers. Three people were still inside the taxi, while several others were seated near the vehicle.

Rescue services were able to extricate the three patients from the taxi while medics tended to the other patients who had minor to moderate injuries. Two people were seriously injured. The details of the crash are unknown, but authorities were at the scene to investigate.

Story continues below Advertisement