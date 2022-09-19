WATCH: Brakes blamed as one dies in another fiery truck crash on the R34 near Ulundi

Pretoria - One person was killed in another friend truck crash on the R34 near Ulundi in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Monday evening. Road Traffic Inspectorate spokesperson Zinhle Mngomezulu said no injuries were reported beyond the death of one person.

“The truck allegedly had brake failure which led to four trucks, one bakkie and a minibus being involved in the accident. One person died, and no one was injured.” KZN - R34 Route: #TruckCrash another multi truck crash north of Ulundi - same sort of area as this mornings multi truck crash #TruckCarnage pic.twitter.com/gL1J6GgH1u — TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) September 19, 2022 In another truck crash on Monday morning, two people were injured in two separate accidents in northern KwaZulu-Natal. Spokesperson for KZN Emergency Medical Services, Robert McKenzie, initially said a truck had overturned on the R66/R34 road near Ulundi.

“A subsequent second crash involving a truck which crashed into the scene has resulted in two people sustaining injuries,” McKenzie said. “Amazingly, there were no fatalities as a result of the collision, which left four vehicles burning. The circumstances resulting in the crashes will be investigated by police,” he said. The crash also involved six vehicles; four trucks and two vehicles.

