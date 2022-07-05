WATCH: Durban Metro police to step up highway patrol after ‘bus surfing’ video goes viral

Durban - You may have heard of train surfing, “the act of riding on the outside of a moving train, tram or another rail transport”, but a group of men, believed to be from Mayville, created a stir on social media when they decided to climb onto a bus roof and “bus surf”. The video clip shows men standing on the roof of a bus that was driving up an on-ramp onto the N3 freeway.

Story continues below Advertisement

While the men are seen dancing on the roof, others climb out to join them. There are also two vehicles driving alongside the bus and their occupants are seen cheering the men on. It is unclear if any arrests have been made at this stage. Speaking to IOL, metro police said they will step up highway patrols to prevent any more of this behaviour.

Metro police spokesperson Superintendent Boysie Zungu slammed the men’s behaviour.

Story continues below Advertisement

“This kind of behaviour is totally unacceptable and against the law. To address this, we will step up our freeway patrols to ensure vigilance. We have zero tolerance to this kind of behaviour,” Zungu said. Men seen “surfing” on a bus travelling on the N3 in Durban. Picture: Twitter

Story continues below Advertisement

Last year, a man was caught on camera steering his car from the roof in Moloto Road. In the video clip, the man is seen swerving in and out of lanes and gets back inside to control the car when a truck approaches. The man’s joyride ended in tears when he was arrested. He was identified as a Limpopo businessman. IOL