WATCH: Multiple trucks on fire in ‘horrific’ crash on N3 in Durban, avoid Mariannhill Toll Plaza

Motorists travelling on the N3 towards Durban are being urge to avoid the Marriannhill Toll Plaza area after a “horrific” crash involving multiple trucks and cars has seen the Durban-bound carriageway closed.
Reports from the scene indicated that at least three trucks caught fire after the crash which took place early Friday evening.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the entire Durban-bound N3 carriageway had been closed to allow emergency response teams to attend to the incident.
“ALS Paramedics are currently on the scene of a horrific multi-vehicle and multi-truck accident on the N3 Durban-bound just after the Shongweni off-ramp towards the Marriannhill Toll Plaza.
“At this stage, the entire Durban bound carriageway is closed, multiple trucks are on fire,” he said.
At this stage it is unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash as emergency response teams were still busy at the scene.
Jamieson said advanced life support paramedics attended to one driver who sustained serious injuries during the collision.
He said the N3 Durban bound remained closed and it was unknown when it would reopen as the various emergency response teams, including eThekwini fire, were still busy on the scene.
“At this stage the N3 has been closed… The events leading to the collision are unknown and subject to police investigation.
“It is unknown how long the road will be closed and members of the public are advised to avoid this area at all costs,” said Jamieson.