Weekend road carnage in KZN sees biker killed in N3 crash on Sunday

Durban - A motorcyclist died in an accident on Sunday morning on the N3. According to Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911 the accident took place at around 11:30am on the N3 south bound passed the Liberty Midlands Mall in Pietermaritzburg.

“Reports indicate that two motorcyclist had come off their bikes. “Paramedics assessed the scene and found that one of the motorcyclists, an adult male, had sustained fatal injuries and was sadly declared deceased on the scene. “The second motorcyclist had not sustained any injuries.”

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said case of culpable homicide was opened at Pietermaritzburg police station for investigation. “It is alleged a 55-year-old motorbike driver was travelling on the N3 South Bound when he lost control and collided with the up wright bridge column. He sustained injuries and was confirmed dead at the scene. Circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.” This weekend at least 17 people died on the roads.

On Saturday evening, seven people were killed when a bakkie and two light motor vehicles collided on the N11, approximately 40km outside Ladysmith. According to Russel Meiring, paramedics found three wrecked vehicles in the middle of the road: “Several patients were lying scattered around the vehicles.” In another accident, on Saturday night 11 people including a police officer were killed on the R617 near Mpophomeni.

