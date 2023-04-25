Western Cape mobility department launches online portal for public transport licensing

Cape Town - A new online portal launched by the Western Cape Government is said to alleviate challenges for public transport licensing across the province. On Monday, the Citizen Online Portal was launched for the Western Cape Public Transport Regulation System (PTRS).

According to the provincial MEC of Mobility, Ricardo Mackenzie, this system was developed by the local government in 2019 following technical challenges with the national permitting system. “With the launch of the online portal, our Provincial Regulatory Entity (PRE) – which oversees and processes public transport licensing in the Western Cape – has extended its digital footprint to allow citizens to apply online for public transport operating licenses. “This new portal does not take away any of the existing methods for interacting with the PRE (at the office or via email) but is an additional option to improve convenience and accessibility for operators,” he said.

The PTRS Citizen Online Portal allows citizens to: apply online from anywhere; monitor and track the status of their application; receive notifications on outstanding actions; view receipts and decision letters; and access a digital summary of their operating licenses and other information. The portal went live on March 1, 2023, with a ‘soft launch’ to test the platform and identify and address technical issues. According to Mackenzie, 1 530 citizens have registered accounts, and 721 applications for operating licenses have been lodged via the portal to date.

He said some of the applications submitted online have already been issued by the PRE. “I was pleased to see that key public transport stakeholders who participated in the development of the online portal attended the launch, including Golden Arrow Bus Services, South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) Western Cape, the metered taxi industry, and small bus operators. “The PRE also announced that they will conduct a registration drive and provide training across the province to assist operators with the portal.

“Our continued aim is to improve service delivery within this crucial regulatory environment through technology and innovation,” Mackenzie said. Chairperson for Santaco in the Western Cape, Mandla Hermanus, welcomed the new online portal. “We welcome all efforts by the PRE and the Mobility Department to streamline their processes to ensure a better service to the operators.

“We are excited about the innovative ways that take advantage of technology to help our operators. What is particularly exciting for our operators about the online application process is the ability to track progress from the comfort of one's home. “As Santaco, we urge our members to make use of this technology and to give feedback so that it can be improved where necessary,” Hermanus said. To register an account, access the portal via https://live.online.ptrswesterncape.org.