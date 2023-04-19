Woman flung out of taxi in ‘horror’ crash dies on scene, 15 others injured

The accident took place just before 7am.

Durban - Two people were killed in a horror taxi crash in Pinetown on Wednesday morning.

Garrith Jamieson, from ALS Paramedics, said two taxis collided at the corner of Goodwood and Leukoo roads in the Westmead area.

“Paramedics set up a triage zone and found that, unfortunately, one person had been flung from the vehicle and had sustained multiple injuries.

“Unfortunately, there was nothing more paramedics could do for her and she was declared deceased on the scene.

“While paramedics worked to stabilise multiple critical patients, a man, believed to be in his forties, went into cardiac arrest. Despite resuscitation efforts, he too passed away on the scene.”