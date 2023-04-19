Woman flung out of taxi in ‘horror’ crash dies on scene, 15 others injured

Durban - Two people were killed in a horror taxi crash in Pinetown on Wednesday morning.
The accident took place just before 7am.
Garrith Jamieson, from ALS Paramedics, said two taxis collided at the corner of Goodwood and Leukoo roads in the Westmead area.
“On arrival, paramedics found total chaos and immediately called for back-up.
“There were multiple casualties.
“Paramedics set up a triage zone and found that, unfortunately, one person had been flung from the vehicle and had sustained multiple injuries.
“Unfortunately, there was nothing more paramedics could do for her and she was declared deceased on the scene.
“While paramedics worked to stabilise multiple critical patients, a man, believed to be in his forties, went into cardiac arrest. Despite resuscitation efforts, he too passed away on the scene.”
Jamieson said 15 patients, with injuries ranging from minor to serious, were stabilised by various ambulance services before being transported to hospital.
On Tuesday, two people were killed in a taxi crash on the R33 in KwaZulu-Natal between Pietermaritzburg and Greytown.
The spokesperson for the KZN Emergency Medical Services, Robert Mckenzie, said a light motor vehicle and a minibus had collided head on.
He said at least 12 patients were treated on the scene and transported to hospital.
