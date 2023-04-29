Woman gives birth on the roadside after being dumped by taxi driver that refused to transport her to hospital

Johannesburg - A 25-year-old woman was forced to give birth on the side of the road after a taxi driver refused to transport her to the hospital while she was in labour and dumped her on the roadside, on Friday in KwaZulu-Natal.
The Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) members arrived at the site to assist the woman after a passer-by arrived at their headquarters at about 4.28pm requesting assistance for the woman who was in the process of delivering her child on a grass verge.
“Female Rusa administrators proceeded to the woman’s location approximately 50 metres away and assisted in the delivery of the male child prior to the arrival of medical personnel,” Rusa said.
According to the passer-by, the taxi driver informed the woman that he was not willing to assist her, as it would delay him dropping off his load of passengers.
The mother and her healthy baby were both transported to hospital for further medical care.
IOL