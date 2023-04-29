Woman gives birth on the roadside after being dumped by taxi driver that refused to transport her to hospital

Johannesburg - A 25-year-old woman was forced to give birth on the side of the road after a taxi driver refused to transport her to the hospital while she was in labour and dumped her on the roadside, on Friday in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) members arrived at the site to assist the woman after a passer-by arrived at their headquarters at about 4.28pm requesting assistance for the woman who was in the process of delivering her child on a grass verge.