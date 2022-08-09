Woman motorcyclist pinned under a bakkie in Durban crash

Durban – A woman motorcyclist was critically injured in an accident in Durban’s Point on Tuesday morning. According to Paul Herbst from Medi-Response reports from the scene indicate that the female rider was hit by a bakkie and thrown from her motorcyle.

“The bakkie then came to a halt on top of her, pinning her underneath. “Specialised rescue technicians and paramedics from Medi-Response are working to stabilise the woman, and are using hydraulic rescue gear to raise the bakkie and pull her out. “She is in a critical condition and will be stabilised on scene and then transported to a city hospital.”

In a separate incident, at least three people were killed and at least 15 others injured in a crash on the M4 Southern Freeway. Emergency workers said they arrived on the scene to find total carnage. It is believed a taxi, a truck and multiple vehicles had collided on the highway before the taxi overturned multiple times ejecting most of its occupants.

According to Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics a quick triage system was set up and immediately more ambulances as well as Advanced Life Support Paramedics were dispatched to the scene. “Three people between the ages of 20 and 30 sustained fatal injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for them and they were declared deceased on the scene.” He said the injured patients were transported to hospital.

