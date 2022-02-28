Tragedy for North West family as 19 members perish in horrific crash

Pretoria – At least 19 people were killed in a horrific head-on collision on the R34 between Bloemhof and Schweizer Reneke in North West. The 19 are believed to be from the same family and were travelling to Bloemhof in a Toyota Quantum minibus which collided with a truck.

#19 people who are family members have died in a head on crash btwn a Quantum travelling from Bloemhof to Schweizer-Reneke and the truck. The accident will be investigated by RTMCs crash and reconstruction unit. pic.twitter.com/BfIFky5bIS — Road Traffic Management Corporation (@TrafficRTMC) February 27, 2022 North West Department of Community Safety and Transport said the crash happened on Saturday night and the truck driver escaped unharmed. The victims were among the 22 occupants of the vehicle. Three people – two women and a child – sustained serious injuries and were admitted to a local hospital in critical condition. The North West MEC for Community Safety and Transport, Sello Lehari, sent messages of condolence and appealed to road users to exercise caution.

“What does one say when life turns out like this? I am heart-wrenched. My sincere condolences to the families. May the souls of the deceased rest in peace,” said Lehari. “Road users, let us please pay extra attention when on the road. It is in our hands to save each other’s lives. We can only do this if we practice responsible driving and are cautious on the road.” Last month, several people were killed when two cars collided on the N18 highway in Taung, the North West Department of Public Safety and Transport Management said at the time.

"A Toyota Tazz with five occupants – two males and three females – was travelling from the direction of Maphoitsile to Mokasa 1 in Taung and a VW Polo with two male occupants was travelling from Taung to Hartswater. “It is alleged that the Tazz driver did not stop before crossing over the N18 and the Polo, which had right of way at the time, hit the Tazz on the driver’s side,” said spokesperson Boitshoko Moremi. She said four of the five occupants in the Tazz were certified dead at the scene and the other sustained serious injuries. The occupants of the Polo sustained minor injuries.