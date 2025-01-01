Tragic murder of JMPD officer highlights dangers faced by law enforcers

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has confirmed the killing of one of its officers, in what has been described as a stark reminder of the perils that law enforcers face daily. On Tuesday morning, 32-year-old Khensani Mabaso was tragically shot and killed while in full uniform in the Diepkloof area of Soweto.

Mabaso was on her way to her assigned patrol vehicle when she was allegedly ambushed by unidentified assailants, who are believed to have intended to rob her. Her cellphone was said to have been taken by the assailants while her purse was left untouched in her work vehicle, which was outside her home. According to JMPD spokesperson, Xolani Fihla, Mabaso was found fatally injured outside her family home, with several gunshot wounds.

Her marked JMPD patrol vehicle was parked outside, and preliminary investigations suggest that the motive behind the attack was robbery, as Mabaso’s cellphone was determined to be missing. “She was found fatally wounded in full uniform with gunshot wounds at her family home in Diepkloof early this morning,” Fihla stated. “Preliminary observations suggest a possible robbery attempt.” Fihla noted that the fact that she had not been issued a service pistol also rules out the possibility of an attempt to disarm her.

He, however, indicated that this latest death will not deter the work of the metro police department, adding that he has high hopes that authorities who are continuing to piece together the events that led to this tragic loss will eventually prevail. Fihla added that this attack seems to be a direct attack on the law itself. “This is a concerning reality. As law enforcement officers, we are doing our best to make sure that not only are our officers safe but also the residents of the City of Joburg are safe as well. And with this unfortunate incident, we are going to make sure that no stone is left unturned in our pursuit of justice and that those responsible for our members’ deaths are put behind bars,” he said.