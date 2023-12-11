Transnet increases tug availability at the Port of Durban and looks to expand

It looks like actions have been taken to help address the issues impacting congestion at the Port of Durban. Government said on Friday that the Port of Durban will increase its tug availability to an average of six tugs as of December 2023.

The port will also provide 24-hour helicopter service as a way to help ensure a better and faster turnaround of vessels at the port. The helicopter service will also help terminal operators better implement their container recovery plan. “Having all six tugs operating is a big step in the right direction for the port and our investment in the marine fleet exhibits our commitment to continuous improvement and ensuring the port remains a gateway for trade,” Transnet National Ports Authority Port Manager, Mpumi Dweba-Kwetana said. “We are optimistic about the positive impact these tugs will have on the current container recovery plan and our general service offering to our customers.”

EXPANSION Transnet National Ports Authority announced last week that it was calling for proposals for the reconstruction, deepening and lengthening of berths at the Durban Container Terminal’s Pier 2 North Quay over a five-year period. It said the expansion would allow for the effective berth length to safely accommodate the simultaneous berthing of three Super Post Panamax vessels of 350m in length and draft of 14.5m. The move was welcomed by marine experts who said the plan was long overdue. However, they warned that it would not alleviate the current crisis where there is a backlog of containers waiting to enter the port.