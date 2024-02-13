Transnet on the mend? Strides made to end delays at our ports

Transnet is making strides to address the major backlog and infrastructural issues at our nation’s ports. The state-owned enterprise said on Monday that the first batch of four hydraulic units have been delivered and operationalised at the Ports of Cape Town and Ngqura, according to a statement by government.

These hydraulic units were bought to help improve operations and reduce shipping delays at SA ports. “This marks the first of a series of major port equipment deliveries at our commercial seaports this year,” Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) general manager for infrastructure, Thecla Mneney noted. “We continue to make progress in fast-tracking the implementation of key investments in port infrastructure to improve operational efficiencies and provide quality service to the maritime industry.”

WEATHER CONDITIONS The TNPA will also be able to to offload shipping containers in spite of inclement weather conditions, thanks to these hydraulic tension mooring units. TNPA appointed Shore Tension for the additional mooring units in a bid to improve the operational nightmares caused by inclement weather conditions, and improve vessel turnaround time. The TNPA suffered huge backlogs during the festive season, with vessels stuck outside the ports due to offloading delays caused by bad weather conditions and inadequate handling equipment.

HOW ARE THESE UNITS USED? The A hydraulic tension mooring unit is a system that is placed on the quayside to ensure the safety of vessels alongside and mitigate the severity of long-wave effects on vessels, according to the TNPA. “The units assist with stabilising vessels alongside during strong winds, adverse weather conditions and high swells. The benefits also include minimised down-time and safety during operations,” the TNPA said. The mooring units will also reduce and prevent excessive surge motions of vessels and these new additions will mean that there will be six units at Cape Town port and four at the Port of Ngqura.