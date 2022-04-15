Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, April 15, 2022

Travellers killed in separate Limpopo accidents

Limpopo transport authorities are appealing to road users to respect the law after two people lost their lives in separate collisions. File Picture

Published 12m ago

Pretoria - Two people were killed, and six others escaped with injuries in two separate car crashes in Waterberg District in Limpopo.

The first accident was reported on the N1 near Roodekuil just before midnight.

“It is alleged that a driver of a BMW sedan lost control of the vehicle due to a tyre and overturned. An 18-year old female passenger was confirmed dead on the scene.

“Two other passengers sustained serious injuries, while the driver escaped with minor injuries,” according to Limpopo transport and community safety department spokesperson Mike Maringa.

The injured were rushed to Bela Bela Hospital.

In the second collision that was also reported before midnight on the R510 near Northam, a Volkswagen Polo collided with a Hyundai sedan, and both vehicles overturned.

“A 37-year-old Volkswagen Polo driver was certified dead on the scene. Two passengers were critically injured, while the other passenger sustained minor injuries. Reckless driving is cited as a possible cause of the accident,” said Maringa.

Meanwhile, Limpopo Transport and Community Safety MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya has sent messages of condolences to the affected families.

She has also appealed to motorists to adhere to traffic rules, “especially motorists coming to Limpopo from other provinces”.

The Easter holiday season is characterised in South Africa by increased traffic to different destinations and high road fatalities.

In Gauteng, traffic authorities have warned drivers to obey road rules or face the legal consequences.

“The Gauteng Traffic Police and various law enforcement agencies will lead a series of heightened law enforcement operations and road safety activations at identified freeways and hazardous locations in the province as part of the Easter season road safety programme,” said spokesperson Sello Maremane.

IOL

