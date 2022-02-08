Trial date set for alleged unrest accused Bonginkosi Khanyile
Durban: The trial of alleged unrest accused Bonginkosi Khanyile has been set for August.
The National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in KZN, Natasha Kara, said Khanyile appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, for the pre-trial conference of his criminal matter.
Khanyile faces a charge of incitement to commit public violence, as well charges of Contravention of the Disaster Management Act relating to the acts of looting and violence in KwaZulu-Natal in July 2021.
“In court today, both parties assured the court of their readiness to proceed to trial. The magistrate was satisfied that the matter is trial-ready and the case was set for 15 to 26 August 2022 for trial.”
In December a warrant of arrest was issued for Khanyile after he failed to appear in court.
However, family spokesperson Philani Nduli said Khanyile was in hospital after waking up with severe flu symptoms.
“This is the reason he couldn't attend court today as he's getting medical attention.”
Khanyile was released on R5 000 bail on September 7.
As part of Khanyile’s bail conditions, he had to suspend his Twitter account and report to a police station in either Gauteng or Durban.
IOL