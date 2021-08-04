Trial for suspects who went on shooting spree, allegedly killing five people in a day

Durban: Three men who allegedly went on a shooting spree, killing five people in a day, are on trial in the Pietermaritzburg High Court. Shembiso Zondi/Mbambo, aka Jesus; Sipho Wiseman Shange/Mchunu, 45, and Sphesihle Gasa/Ntombela, 28, face charges of five counts of murder, 3 counts of attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, housebreaking with intent to rob, malicious damage to property, and unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition.

Police said the trio allegedly entered a business premises at Emgodini in the Plessisaer area on August 24, 2019, at around 6.30pm. “It is alleged that, at gunpoint, they robbed the cashier of an amount of cash before shooting at her and two other patrons,” Colonel Thembeka Mbele said. The deceased were identified as Golden Shange, 60, Thabani Gumede and Nobuhle Zondi, both 29.

“The suspects allegedly continued on a shooting spree and they went to another house, next to the business premises, where they shot and killed Mzwakhe Mdlalose, 43.” Mbele said the victim was declared dead at the scene. “Whilst the suspects were fleeing the scene, they allegedly shot at a taxi that was passing. The driver managed to escape unscathed. The taxi was damaged behind the driver’s window.”

The trio are further alleged to gone to a house in Esigodini where they shot a couple who were in the house. Ayanda Zola Mzekandaba, 25, was declared dead at the scene. “Her companion was injured and transported to hospital for medical attention.”

Mbele said the Provincial Organised Crime Unit worked tirelessly to ensure that the perpetrators were arrested. The following day police nabbed Zondi/Mbambo in the Nqabeni area. “During his arrest, he was found in possession of a pistol with three rounds of ammunition. The recovered firearm was subjected to ballistic testing and it was positively linked to the crimes.”