Tributes pour in for East London SAPS diver who drowned during a rescue

Durban: Condolences have been streaming in for East London SAPS Search and Rescue Captain Pierre Marx who drowned on Saturday while on duty. According to the SAPS’ Facebook page, preliminary reports indicate that Captain Marx together with co-divers from East London K9 Search and Rescue responded to a drowning alert on January 8.

The complaint related to four people who were allegedly swept off the Horse Shoe Valley causeway. “As they arrived at the scene to assess the situation, they established that the complainant was on the Island in the main stream of the Nahoon River together with three deceased while the fourth one was still missing in the river. “After a successful rescue of the complainant who is believed to be a local farmer, Captain Marx struggled with a strong current sweeping him despite attempts by his colleagues to rescue him. He disappeared in the heavy stream and only to be recovered in the early morning of January 9.”

The SAPS Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene, expressed shock and devastation. “The untimely passing of Captain Marx has sent shock waves within the SAPS family and the community at large who have voiced out their distress at the devastating news of his drowning. “He was a well-known member of the SAPS who made himself a name within and outside the SAPS for his outstanding heroic rescue activities within the province.“