Tributes pour in for former Clifton learner killed in cycling accident

Durban - Tributes have been pouring in for former Clifton learner Maxwell Du Plooy who was killed in a cycling accident over the weekend. The 22-year-old was part of a group of cyclists struck by a vehicle on the R102 Frasers, Tongaat.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said paramedics were greeted by a chaotic scene when they arrived at the accident site. Du Plooy’s father said his son had done cycling as sport and was training for Iron Man 2022. “It was reported that a vehicle has allegedly been overtaking several cars on a blind rise, when the vehicle struck a group of cyclists.

“A young cyclist was, unfortunately, pinned under the vehicle and dragged for several metres, where he remained trapped under the car. IPSS advanced life support paramedics and rescue crews worked to free the boy. Unfortunately, he has sustained multiple injuries and was declared dead on scene.” The accident scene. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue

Herbst said three cyclists sustained minor to moderate injuries. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the Tongaat SAPS was investigating a case of culpable homicide. On its Facebook page, The Clifton Community said it was devastated to hear of the Du Plooy’s passing.

He was fondly remembered by his mentor and teacher Karl Bresler: "Max du Plooy was one of those people who always made you comfortable in his presence. Whether it was his engaging smile or the way he gave you his full attention when you spoke with him, it was a pleasure to be in his company.

“He was a remarkably empathetic young man as borne out by the fact that he was the recipient of the Leighton Fellowship Award, which is voted for by the Matric year group. “He was also a prefect who was much loved for his authentic, caring yet firm leadership.” Du Plooy’s father said his son had done cycling as sport and was training for Iron Man 2022.