Tributes pour in for Prof Sibusiso Bengu, SA's first democratic minister of education

Mashudu Sadike President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his “deep sadness” at the passing of Prof Sibusiso Bengu who he described as a pioneering leader in South Africa's democratic dispensation and administration.

Bengu, who served as the country's first Minister of Education, passed away on January 2, 2025 at the age of 90. Ramaphosa offered his condolences to Prof Bengu's family and friends, acknowledging his “remarkable” contributions to the transformation of education in the country. "Prof Bengu was a visionary leader who played a pivotal role in shaping our country's education system," Ramaphosa said.

"His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of South Africans", he added. Bengu's career spanned several roles, including Vice-Chancellor of the University of Fort Hare and Ambassador to Germany from 1999 to 2003. As Minister of Education, he led the introduction of the Education Act, which aimed to address the injustices of unequal education under apartheid. Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Professor Blade Nzimande, also paid tribute to Prof Bengu, highlighting his instrumental role in dismantling the apartheid education system and introducing a single, coordinated, non-racial and non-sexist education system.