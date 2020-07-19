Tributes pour in for SA arts doyenne, Moonyeen Lee

Durban - Tributes have been pouring in on social media following news of the death of SA casting director and agent, Moonyeenn Lee.

On Sunday, Lee's company Moonyeenn Lee Associates, announced that she passed away on Saturday morning in Johannesburg. Her death was due to complications caused by the coronavirus.

"My four-decade association with Moonyeenn started with my first film and endured through the years to include major productions on which she was Casting Director including Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom, The First Grader and Shepherds and Butchers," said SA film industry entrepreneur and movie producer, Anant Singh.

Singh said Lee's death came as a great shock.

"She was a legend of the South African film and television industry and was internationally recognised as one of the leading casting directors in the world," he said.