Tributes pour in for SA arts doyenne, Moonyeen Lee
Durban - Tributes have been pouring in on social media following news of the death of SA casting director and agent, Moonyeenn Lee.
On Sunday, Lee's company Moonyeenn Lee Associates, announced that she passed away on Saturday morning in Johannesburg. Her death was due to complications caused by the coronavirus.
"My four-decade association with Moonyeenn started with my first film and endured through the years to include major productions on which she was Casting Director including Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom, The First Grader and Shepherds and Butchers," said SA film industry entrepreneur and movie producer, Anant Singh.
Singh said Lee's death came as a great shock.
"She was a legend of the South African film and television industry and was internationally recognised as one of the leading casting directors in the world," he said.
We have lost our beloved Moonyeenn Lee. Moon had an extraordinary eye for pure emotional truth. She cast my first short, The Storekeeper, Tsotsi and Eye in the Sky. How can I thank you enough Moon? I will miss you so very much. Rest well my precious courageous friend. #moonyeenn https://t.co/XJ9CsphRFN— Gavin Hood (@gavin_hood1) July 19, 2020
Moonyeenn Lee played a significant role in South Africa's performing arts. She was deeply critical of performer training in SA, & more specifically Wits. She challenged, guided, & ultimately supported with Gina, @JohnKani2, Gys and others directing. What a passion for theatre! pic.twitter.com/PlYqDKm4At— Warren Nebe (@WarrenNebe) July 19, 2020
Another of South Africa’s brightest lights extinguished like a candle in the wind by #COVID19. Heartfelt condolences to the friends, family, colleagues and fans of Moonyeenn Lee #RIPMoonyeenLee pic.twitter.com/Thoo0Dig2N— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) July 19, 2020
Dearest Moon. I’m devastated by this news, thank you for always believing in me and so many other artists so faithfully and fighting for us so fiercely 💔 I’m sending love to your loved ones and our MLA family💔 Rest In Peace #MoonyeennLee pic.twitter.com/59iP01fR4k— Renate Stuurman (@RenateStuurman) July 19, 2020
RIP Moonyeenn Lee.— Thula Sindi (@thulasindi) July 19, 2020
She was so special to many of my friends that she represented & worked with: half Fairy godmother, half Drill sergeant. Demanding the same excellence that she delivered will remain a standard to live by 🙏🏾😇
So hard to hear of the passing of my SA agent and friend #MoonyeennLee - she was, quite literally, a legend. An innovator, boundary pusher and an all round badass. She took no prisoners but at her core was always incredibly kind and loving. Thank you for everything Moon. RIP.— Nick Boraine (@NickBoraine) July 19, 2020
