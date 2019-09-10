File picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency(ANA).

Durban - Three people who allegedly kidnapped and killed a foreign national and thereafter disposed of his body in a sugar cane field in Camperdown applied for bail in the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court today.



Zandile Penelope Mdlalose, 28; Mduduzi Mdlalose, 37, and Zenzele Ntuli, 23, all from Mlaba Village in Hammersdale, face charges of murder and kidnapping after the body of George William was found in August.





It is alleged that William had been missing since July.





According to a source not authorised to speak to the media the deceased is alleged to have conned Mduduzi and Ntuli out of a large sum of money.





It is believed they used Zandile to lure William to a meeting place in Chatsworth on the guise of arranging an abortion.





When deceased arrived he was kidnapped.





It is believed that a ransom demand was made to William's family and friends, but no money had been paid.





The matter was adjourned for September 16 for a bail ruling.





The State is opposing bail as it is a schedule six offence.





The trio were remanded to Westville Prison.





IOL