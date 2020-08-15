Truck driver arrested in Free State for possession of suspected stolen diesel

KROONSTAD - A 42-year-old truck driver is expected to appear in the Kroonstad Magistrates' Court in the Free State on Monday, August 17, on charges of being in possession of suspected stolen diesel after he was arrested when his truck suffered a mechanical breakdown near Welkom, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in the province said.

The Hawks serious organised crime investigation team were alerted on Friday to a seemingly broken down fuel tanker truck along the R34 between Kroonstad and Welkom. Upon arrival at the scene they found a Nissan truck that had a breakdown due to an apparent tyre burst, Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Lynda Steyn said in a statement.

"Both the tanker and its trailer were filled with approximately 40,000 litres of diesel and the driver failed to provide proof of where the fuel came from, which resulted in his immediate arrest. The tanker, trailer, and the suspect’s cellphone were seized for further investigation," she said.

In an unrelated fuel theft incident, five alleged fuel thieves this week abandoned their bail application, Steyn said.

Four Malawian nationals and one Zimbabwean national - Norman Tsvito, 44, Cliff Sheriff Mtantho, 33, Beckham Mtantho, 24, Lloyd Joseph Mjogo, 51, and George Kathumba, 52 - appeared in the Sasolburg Magistrates' Court on Wednesday on charges of theft of fuel from a Transnet fuel pipeline.