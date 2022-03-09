Truck ferrying R9 million in abalone seized on N1 near Polokwane

Pretoria – A collaborative law enforcement operation by various police units in Limpopo has resulted in the arrest of a 35-year-old man who was in possession of abalone with an estimated value of R9 million. Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, spokesperson for the police in Limpopo, said the suspect was arrested in Polokwane on Tuesday.

“The SAPS crime intelligence team, the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation team, the local criminal record centre as well as operational response services operationalised information about illicit activities when they embarked on an operation around the City of Polokwane,” said Mojapelo. “One suspect was arrested after the truck he was driving in was stopped on the N1 north in the Westenburg policing area, few kilometres outside the city. The team searched the truck and discovered 76 boxes packed with abalone.” Police also confiscated the truck, valued at R500 000.

Mojapelo said the recovered items were handed over to inspectors attached to the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries for safe keeping and disposal. Meanwhile, acting provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Major-General Jan Scheepers has commended the officers who were involved in the operation. “These types of operations will continue as part of concerted efforts by the police in Limpopo to bring smuggling of valuable protected species to a stop,” said Scheepers.

Between February 27 and March 7, the SAPS in Limpopo arrested 1 536 suspects between the ages of 26 and 34 on serious offences such as sexual offences, murder, dealing in drugs to public drinking. Police said the suspects were arrested across all five of Limpopo’s districts. On Tuesday, Mojapelo said he believes the latest weekly operation’s results illustrate the significant gains the province is making in combating criminality.

A multi-agency approach – involving Sekhukhune Flying Squad, Limpopo Highway Patrol and National Crime Prevention – was utilised in arresting a 33-year-old suspect with unlicensed firearms and ammunition on March 7 in Tafelkop, roughly 166km from Polokwane. Meanwhile, on March 3, a 23-year-old and 27-year-old suspect were arrested for their role in a kidnapping incident. “According to information, the suspects kidnapped a businessman and thereafter demanded ransom from the family. During the arrest, police recovered some of the victim’s belongings from the suspects including a cellphone and car keys,” Mojapelo said.

