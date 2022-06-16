Truckers block N3 near Van Reenen’s Pass causing major traffic back-up

Durban – Angry truck drivers have blocked the N3 near Van Reenen’s Pass on Thursday causing major traffic back-ups either side of the national highway. The N3 Toll Concession warned motorists not to use the route if possible and if they could, to delay travel.

According to the N3TC, trucks are obstructing the road in both directions on Van Reenen’s Pass. “Law enforcement authorities are on scene,” the N3TC said on Thursday. “In KwaZulu-Natal, the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) is currently directing northbound traffic off the N3 at the Colenso/Frere interchange. N3TC recommends that road users delay their trips to the area. Heavy traffic congestion and delays may be experienced in both directions on the N3 Toll Route.”

The latest protest on one of South Africa’s major transport arteries comes two days after similar protests halted traffic on the N3. #sapsKZN⚠️The N3 has been blocked at Van Reenen Pass Near Windy Corner. Both lanes are closed to traffic. Traffic is being diverted to alternate routes. #SAPS members are on the scene and monitoring the situation. NP pic.twitter.com/pbiSqIr74b — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) June 16, 2022

The protests are allegedly being driven by the All Truck Drivers Forum (ATDF) who are protesting about the rising price of fuel and the hiring of foreign nationals as drivers, among other things. This week, Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula condemned the blockade, saying: “I have been working with Minister (Thulas) Nxesi, of Labour and Employment, and Minister (Aaron) Motsoaledi of Home Affairs and affected stakeholders to address the issues previously raised by the truck drivers and small truck operators.”

Van Reenen's is a nightmare this morning. Please avoid!! pic.twitter.com/xf0no3ATuU — Amy Ruby Rose🌹 🇺🇦 (@Amy_Ruby_RoseZA) June 16, 2022 He said they were on the verge of an agreement that would clear the path for the implementation of the agreed interventions. “We will not tolerate lawlessness in the form of the blockading of roads, as this not only sabotages economic activity, but undermines the rights of others to use the roads.”

