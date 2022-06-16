Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, June 16, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Truckers block N3 near Van Reenen’s Pass causing major traffic back-up

Angry truck drivers have blocked the N3 near Van Reenen’s Pass on Thursday, causing major traffic back-ups either side of the national highway. Picture: Supplied / SAPS

Angry truck drivers have blocked the N3 near Van Reenen’s Pass on Thursday, causing major traffic back-ups either side of the national highway. Picture: Supplied / SAPS

Published 32m ago

Share

Durban – Angry truck drivers have blocked the N3 near Van Reenen’s Pass on Thursday causing major traffic back-ups either side of the national highway.

The N3 Toll Concession warned motorists not to use the route if possible and if they could, to delay travel.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to the N3TC, trucks are obstructing the road in both directions on Van Reenen’s Pass.

“Law enforcement authorities are on scene,” the N3TC said on Thursday.

“In KwaZulu-Natal, the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) is currently directing northbound traffic off the N3 at the Colenso/Frere interchange. N3TC recommends that road users delay their trips to the area. Heavy traffic congestion and delays may be experienced in both directions on the N3 Toll Route.”

More on this

The latest protest on one of South Africa’s major transport arteries comes two days after similar protests halted traffic on the N3.

Story continues below Advertisement

The protests are allegedly being driven by the All Truck Drivers Forum (ATDF) who are protesting about the rising price of fuel and the hiring of foreign nationals as drivers, among other things.

This week, Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula condemned the blockade, saying: “I have been working with Minister (Thulas) Nxesi, of Labour and Employment, and Minister (Aaron) Motsoaledi of Home Affairs and affected stakeholders to address the issues previously raised by the truck drivers and small truck operators.”

Story continues below Advertisement

He said they were on the verge of an agreement that would clear the path for the implementation of the agreed interventions.

“We will not tolerate lawlessness in the form of the blockading of roads, as this not only sabotages economic activity, but undermines the rights of others to use the roads.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Mbalula said that law-enforcement agencies would not hesitate to act against those resorting to unlawful conduct to voice their grievances.

“The Road Traffic Management Corporation and other law-enforcement authorities will implement measures to ensure the roads are reopened and normal traffic activity resumes.”

Related Topics:

transportSAPSKwaZulu-NatalMinister Fikile MbalulaPublic TransportE tolls

Share