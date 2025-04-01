Tshwane approves Rosslyn automotive hub plan set to create 150 000 jobs

The City of Tshwane's council has approved the Tshwane Automotive City Master Plan, paving the way for a massive development project in the Rosslyn area with the potential to create at least 150 000 jobs in the future. Member of the Mayoral Committee for Economic Development and Spatial Planning, Sarah Mabotsa, said the plan envisions a 7,157-hectare automotive manufacturing hub that will be globally competitive and transformed.

She lauded the plan for its potential to establish Africa's largest automotive assembly precinct in Rosslyn and boost the local economy. “Our studies estimate that the total development will create around 150 000 direct and indirect jobs for the residents of Tshwane over the lifespan of this development,” she said. According to Mabotsa, the Rosslyn precinct already boasts a significant automotive presence, serving as the home base for four major automotive assemblers: BMW, Nissan, Tata, and Iveco.

“The purpose and vision of the master plan are to transform this already important precinct into Africa’s largest automotive industrial park. This strategic infrastructure project will be implemented in phases over an estimated 40 to 50-year period of development. Investment from both the public and private sectors is required to fully implement the project,” she said. She explained that the master plan was collaboratively developed by the Automotive Industry Development Centre, in conjunction with key stakeholders, including the City of Tshwane, the Gauteng Provincial Government, the Gauteng Growth and Development Agency, and other partners. “It was tabled by the Department of Economic Development and Spatial Planning to Council on March 27, 2025, and serves to support and enable the expansion of the automotive industry in Tshwane,” she said.

Mabotsa said the project's ambitious plan is to secure significant foreign and local direct investment, totalling billions of rand, and to transform Rosslyn and surrounding areas into a vast industrial park. The planned development will include various nodes such as a logistics node, which will support an advanced logistics and supply chain network, and a commercial and recreation node, for retail and shopping malls, banks, and restaurants. It will also include a community and civic node, where there will be housing, parks, public spaces, and transport links.