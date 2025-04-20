Tshwane City introduces new HIV/AIDS workplace counselling policy

The City of Tshwane's newly-approved HIV/AIDS workplace counselling policy will boost the Metro's effort to reduce new HIV infections among employees. This was expressed by Member of the Mayoral Committee for Corporate and Shared Services, Kholofelo Morodi, who said the policy is part of a broader strategy to promote employee health and well-being.

The policy adoption follows the recently-launched Tshwane Aids Council, which aims to raise awareness and provide support to citizens living with HIV, particularly in Gauteng province where Tshwane accounts for 11,6% of HIV cases. The City said the council has a target to ensure that 95% of HIV-positive patients know their status, are on ARVs, and have a suppressed viral load. Morodi welcomed the city's approval of the HIV/AIDS workplace counseling policy, seeing it as a long-overdue step towards creating a more compassionate, inclusive, and supportive work environment.

According to her, the policy adoption reflects the city's commitment to fostering a workplace culture that prioritises employee well-being and promotes a sense of safety and understanding for those affected by HIV/AIDS. “This policy exists to address a painful reality that many of our staff have carried in silence - the mental, emotional and social toll of being infected with or affected by HIV,” she said. Morodi expressed sympathy to her colleagues, saying that until now they lacked structured support, a platform to share their concerns, and consistent access to counseling and psychosocial assistance.

She said the situation left them without the necessary tools to cope with both health issues and everyday work and life pressures. “Through this policy, the City affirms that employees are not just workers - they are people, with stories, with challenges, and with a right to dignity. The initiative promotes workplace counselling, voluntary testing, GBV awareness, and a healthier work-life balance,” she said. Besides its aim of reducing new HIV infections among employees, Morodi said the policy will also assist in extending “the economic and personal well-being of those living with the virus”.

She stressed that good mental health is not a luxury, but it is essential. “It helps people make better decisions, live fuller lives, and contribute meaningfully to their roles. By adopting this policy, the City is not only committing to managing HIV/AIDS in the workplace - it is committing to the well-being of every staff member, infected or not,” Morodi said. She described the policy as a significant moment of progress, acknowledging the pain and resilience of individuals while recognising the fundamental human need for support.