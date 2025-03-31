Tshwane City to invest in water tankers and waste trucks to boost service delivery

The City of Tshwane is set to procure its own water tankers and waste collection trucks in the next financial year, aiming to decrease its dependence on external contractors by R210 million. The strategic move has been hailed as a way to enhance the city's internal capabilities and capacity.

Mayor Nasiphi Moya said the city has listened to the pleas of officials, who expressed their eagerness to deliver services but lacked the necessary equipment and resources to do so effectively. “This city in the next financial year is going to start owning water tankers. This city is going to start owning waste trucks. Because we can, we will also throw in one Jetpatcher. We will continue to build internal capacity,” she said. The Jetpatcher machine uses modern technology to fix potholes in less than 15 minutes.

Moya said R70m reduction has been made in watchman services and redirected towards bolstering the city's internal security capacity. The city, she said, is set to save an additional R70m by reducing reliance on rented refuse removal vehicles and instead investing in its own fleet. She said the city would achieve an additional R70 million reduction in expenses by cutting back on contracted water tankers, allowing the huge savings to be redirected towards purchasing the city's own fleet.

“The 5% reduction in contracted services compared to the 2024/25 Adjustments Budget marks an important step to reduce the City’s current reliance on contracted services in favour of building internal capacity,” Moya said. ActionSA Tshwane caucus spokesperson, Tshepiso Modiba, said: “By investing in our own waste trucks and water tankers, we are reducing unnecessary expenditure while improving service delivery capabilities.” He was commenting on the city's plans to acquire water tankers and trucks, as outlined in the proposed draft budget for the 2025/2026 financial year.