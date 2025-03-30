Tshwane Economic Development Agency offers 12-month internships for graduates

In a bid to boost employment opportunities for graduates and provide them with valuable work experience and skills development, a municipal parastatal Tshwane Economic Development Agency (Teda) is calling for graduates to apply for 12-month intern positions at the entity. Sarah Mabotsa, Member of the Mayoral Committee for Economic Development and Spatial Planning, said the internship programme is designed to provide residents with access to the dignity of employment and promote economic empowerment.

“We want more of our residents to be able to access the dignity of employment and I strongly encourage our graduates who are seeking work experience to apply for these valuable opportunities,” she said. She said working to increase employment opportunities for residents, particularly young people, is a top priority for the City of Tshwane. She explained that the Teda is an entity owned by the municipality that works to stimulate economic development and investment within Tshwane for the benefit of all residents.

Multiple internship opportunities available at the agency for graduates from several disciplines include trade development, investment promotion, project management, information technology, public and media relations, and strategy and monitoring fields. Successful applicants will be offered a 12-month internship contract, which includes a monthly stipend of approximately R10,000. Mabotsa said applicants must have completed a three year degree or national diploma in either Economics, International Relations, Investment, Project Management, Public Relations, Journalism, Strategy and Performance monitoring, Law, Information Technology or Knowledge Management.