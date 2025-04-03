Tshwane extends Line 2C bus transit project amid R15m expenditure controversy

The long-awaited construction of the bus rapid transit route, known as Line 2C, which is part of the A Re Yeng system in Pretoria East, will finally be completed on April 18, 2025. This optimism was expressed by the City of Tshwane amid criticism from the DA over the project's missed deadline of November last year.

During a recent visit by the DA, party spokesperson for roads and transport, Dikeledi Selowa, claimed the project accumulated R15 million in irregular expenditure due to delays. She said the project has been granted a contract extension despite the initial contract having expired. When questioned about the allegations of irregular expenditure, municipal spokesperson Lindela Mashigo sidestepped the issue, instead focusing on the project's timeline.

He said: “The company that has been appointed by the city to manage the project, commonly referred to as the employer’s agent, has communicated that the contractor confirmed in February that he will meet the contractual completion date. However, the current progress and delays are being dealt with contractually with the employer’s agent and the contractor.” He mentioned that currently, the project is reported to be 84% complete and the outstanding work includes the relocation of existing 700mm water distribution system, new retaining, layers works, asphalt surfacing, kerbing, and channelling. Among the outstanding tasks yet to be completed are landscaping, new streetlights, traffic signals, retaining wall, road signs and markings, cycle lanes, pedestrian sidewalk, and subsoil drainage.

Mashigo said: “It must be emphasised that there is an approved extension of time and variation of scope on Line 2C project which extended the project completion date to April 18, 2025, based on the variation of scope due to relocation of existing 700mm water distribution system pipeline to be moved away from the project route, and variation of scope due to construction of a new retaining wall to be constructed as an embankment to prevent walls from collapsing.” He said the appointed employer’s agent is responsible for overseeing the contractor to ensure the project is completed in accordance with approved standards and specifications. To fulfil the duty, he said, the agent is closely monitoring the project's progress, adhering to the guidelines and timelines outlined in the General Conditions of Contract 2025 and the Construction Industry Development Board regulations.

Upon visiting the project site, Selowa voiced concerns about the slow pace of progress, contradicting claims that the project is 84% complete. She also slammed the city for failing to keep its promises, particularly when it comes to replanting trees that were removed during the project and also called for a thorough investigation into the project. Ward 46 councillor Pieter van Heerden attributed the significant delays in the project to poor management, saying that inclement weather alone was not a sufficient justification for the extent of the delays.

“Most of the delays were as a result of the contractors stopping working because they were not paid by the main contractor. So, people would go to work but they wouldn’t get money for material and stock and so they wouldn’t continue working,” he said. The bus rapid transit route was intended to span from January Masilela to Simon Vermooten Road. Van Heerden said Simon Vermooten Road was not constructed with sufficient width to accommodate the bus rapid transit route when it was initially built.