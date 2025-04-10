Tshwane tackles 'neglected' power grid: Mayor's bold plan to end outages and revive economy

The City of Tshwane is poised to revamp its infrastructure by tackling the persistent power outages, as part of its strategic plan to stimulate economic growth and reach its ambitious target of a 3.9% growth rate by 2029. This was articulated by Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya during her maiden State of the Capital Address on Thursday at Tshwane House, where she outlined plans to grow the economy alongside rebuilding the city’s infrastructure such as the aging power substations.

The plans were part of the broader six priorities crafted by the multiparty coalition government formed by the ANC, EFF, ActionSA, African Independent Congress, Defenders of the People, Patriotic Alliance, African Transformation Movement, and the GOOD Party. Moya expressed concern that the city's economy is not growing at a sufficient pace to create employment opportunities for every household. As of last year, she said, the unemployment rate stood at 37.8%, with youth unemployment being even more alarming.

“That’s why our goal is to grow Tshwane’s economy to 3.9% by 2029, through our newly developed Economic Revitalisation Strategy that promotes investment, supports businesses, and creates jobs,” she said. A key component of the strategy involves tapping into the economic potential of city-owned assets that have been underutilised or neglected for far too long. The assets in question include the Wonderboom National Airport, which is repositioning as a commercial hub for logistics and revenue enhancement, and the Tshwane Fresh Produce Market, which could be developed into a world-class market serving the agricultural economy.

Moya also cited the Pretoria West power station as one of the assets, saying the objective is to convert it into a Waste-to-Energy facility to reduce dependence on Eskom and improve energy security. She added that the Rooiwal power station will provide great energy security for businesses and residents in the area when resuscitated. “We cannot grow our economy without reliable infrastructure. Businesses – both large and small – must have confidence in the city’s ability to deliver quality, consistent services,” she said.

Regarding the infrastructure, she said the city’s energy strategy focuses on refurbishing and maintaining substations. “As I speak, many areas in Region 4 are still without power following a fire at Brakfontein Substation. That same week, we faced multiple trips at other substations, requiring swift intervention. Our infrastructure has been neglected for too long, due to both financial strain and poor management,” she said. The areas in Region 4, which have been without power, include Rooihuiskraal North, The Reeds extensions, Wierdapark, and Heuweloord.

As part of tackling constant power outages, the city is set to stabilise the 50-year-old Kwagga Substation, which is a critical infrastructure that supplies power to over 50% of residents and businesses. “We are moving ahead with plans to upgrade the substation, including the replacement of a damaged transformer and other aging equipment,” Moya said. In Region 6, the Njala Infeed Station has reached maximum capacity, making it susceptible to breakdowns.

Moya said to alleviate the strain on the facility, the city will collaborate with Eskom to construct a new Wildebees Infeed Station, which will substantially enhance supply reliability. “In Soshanguve, we are finalising upgrades to the JJ powerline to support the area’s growing population. In the interim, I am also pleased to announce that upgrades to the IA Substation have been completed. This will reduce power outages in Blocks BB, DD, JJ, FF, GG, NN, and parts of Winterveld, bringing real relief to residents who have long faced unstable supply,” she said. She reported that the construction at the Monavoni Substation is nearing completion, with the building expected to be finished by the end of June 2025.

The ongoing refurbishment of Mooikloof Substation will be completed by the end of the current financial year. “It is vital for providing stable power to the fast-growing Mooikloof area, including The Wilds, Pretorius Park Extensions, parts of Moretele Park, Broadwalk, Olympus, and the MK Rural Line,” Moya said. The Wapadrand Substation's three-phase upgrade is progressing as planned, with full commissioning expected by September 2025.