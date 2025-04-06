Tshwane's Sunnyside fined R80,000 for law violations during Reclaim Our City operations

Multiple businesses in Tshwane's Sunnyside precinct and derelict buildings were fined a total of R80,000 for non-compliance with the law during the mayoral executive's Reclaim Our City operations. Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Community Safety, Hannes Coetzee, said the operation is gaining momentum, with a multi-departmental team working together to restore order and dignity to the area.

“In a united front, the mayoral executive led a multi-departmental operation alongside the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD), Building Control Office Section, Economic Development Division, Emergency Services Department, Health Department, Group Property and the South African Police Service. Our mission is to restore order, accountability and dignity to our capital city,” he said. He said the operation revealed that publicly owned buildings, initially leased to individuals with promises of productive and lawful activities, had degenerated into hotspots of illegality “We encountered a staggering number of illegal immigrants operating businesses without licences, which is a brazen and dangerous disregard for South African law,” Coetzee said.

Among the most shocking findings, he said, was an illegal marriage officiating operations and several unlicensed spaza shops. Inspectors also found disturbing conditions in the kitchens of some establishments, where rotting meat was left hanging in the open, unrefrigerated, and in clear contravention of health and safety regulations. Coetzee said: “This is a direct threat to public health and will not be tolerated.”

He said the operation was not an isolated event but part of a larger campaign to restore lawful order and responsible governance. “The Bad Buildings Subcommittee, established by the mayoral executive, is working around the clock to address the catastrophic state of buildings owned by the City that have fallen into disrepair and criminal control,” he said. He hailed the by-law operation in Sunnyside as a success after R80 000 worth of fines were issued for non-compliance with the law.

Ten business premises inspected and nine Section 56 notices issued for contraventions of the Businesses Act, 1991 (Act 71 of 1991). Authorities issued Section 56 notices under the Foodstuffs, Cosmetics and Disinfectants Act of 1972 (Act 54 of 1972), with the total fine amounting to R52,500. Furthermore, authorities issued seven Section 56 notices for non-compliance with the Fire Safety By-law, resulting in fines totaling R23,000.

TMPD spokesperson senior superintendent, Isaac Mahamba, said the metro police conducted a joint by-law operation in Bronkhorstspruit, working closely with the SAPS and the Department of Health. He said during the operation authorities took enforcement action against non-compliant businesses. A total of nine Section 56 infringement notices, valued at R17,500, were issued to offenders. Additionally, 18 administrative adjudications of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) infringements, worth R10,500, were also issued to other businesses in the area.

A second operation was conducted in Region 4, specifically in the Centurion precinct, where authorities issued 20 Section 56 infringement notices, totaling R10,000, to non-compliant individuals or businesses and one Aarto fine worth R2,500. Two undocumented foreign nationals were arrested for being in the country without proper documentation and a stolen vehicle was recovered and subsequently transported to SAPS 13 for safekeeping. Mahamba said the Region 6 sector 1 members embarked on anti-crime operation, inspecting nine establishments, which were found to be non-compliant with relevant regulations, resulting in three of them being subsequently shut down.