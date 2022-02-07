Two arrested after 17-year-old shot dead in Sydenham, Durban

Durban: Two suspects have been arrested in less than 24 hours after a teenager was shot dead in Sydenham, Durban. According to police the 17-year-old was walking on Butcher Road in Sydenham when a vehicle approached him at around 12.45pm.

It is alleged three men alighted from the vehicle and shot at the teenager. “The victim ran into a nearby premises where he tried to hide under a bus that was parked in the yard. The gunmen continued to shoot at the victim. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died instantly.” According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele the deceased was identified as Jarrell Somana.

“Police officers from the Sydenham Trio Task Team were alerted and they swiftly responded. ” Mbele said police and a private security company spotted them driving along 45th Cutting Avenue. “When the suspects reached a cul-de-sac they opened fire on police officials before abandoning their vehicle.

“Two suspects aged 26 and 27 were arrested while the third suspect managed to flee into the bushes. Police seized two firearms and seven rounds of ammunition which will be subjected to ballistic testing.” Further investigations by police revealed that the recovered vehicle was hijacked in Ntuzuma last month. The suspects are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday facing charges of murder, attempted murder, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

According to Shawn Herbst, from Netcare 911, reports indicated that the teenager had been gunned down by multiple armed assailants. “When medics arrived on scene they found the patient on the ground in a garden. “It was alleged by members of the public on scene that the boy was seen running up the road, being chased by an unknown number of persons.