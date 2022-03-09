Two arrested after drugs worth R450K and an unlicensed firearm are seized in Durban

Pretoria – A woman was arrested in KwaZulu-Natal after she was allegedly found with drugs with an estimated street value of R450 000. Sources said law enforcement agencies received information about a vehicle that was travelling from Montclair to Wentworth, transporting drugs.

“An observation was kept and the vehicle was intercepted by members of Metro K9 on Kenyon Howden Drive leaving Montclair after collecting drugs,” according to a source. Two occupants were found in the vehicle. Two people have been arrested after police seized drugs estimated at more than R450 000 in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Supplied “The occupants were searched and one female passenger was found to be in possession of heroin capsules and rock cocaine. Upon further questioning of the suspects, a follow-up operation was conducted at premises where drugs were believed to be stored,” the source added.

Consent to search the premises was allegedly granted by the property owners. Upon searching the premises, a man who admitted to being the owner of the property was found in possession of a unlicensed 9mm pistol and suspected drugs. Two people have been arrested after police seized drugs estimated at more than R450 000 in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Supplied Meanwhile, a 42-year-old man, Collins Emeka Akonam, and a 24-year-old woman, Mahlatse Eunicah Maseko, have appeared separately before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court, charged with possession of and dealing in drugs.

Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Limpopo Mashudu Malabi Dzhangi said the two were arrested by members of the police provincial organised crime unit and provincial detectives on Friday. She said the law enforcement units had received information about the presence of drug dealers at Thornhill, a suburb of Polokwane. “The police discovered heroin and crystal meth worth more than R3.5 million,” said Malabi Dzhangi.

“The police then proceed to the next house in the same estate and found drugs worth over R100 000. The suspect's vehicle was also seized.” The two cases were postponed to Thursday and March 14 for bail applications. Last month, a 52-year-old man was arrested after he was allegedly found in possession of drugs worth approximately R4m at OR Tambo International Airport, in Gauteng.

