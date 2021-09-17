Two arrested after police seize dagga worth R500k from the back seat of a car
Durban: Two people were arrested following an intelligence driven operation in Vryheid.
KwaZulu-Natal police said the Vryheid Trio Crime Task Team, Durban Rapid Rail Police Unit and Crime Intelligence seized bags of dagga worth R500 000.
Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said during the operation, the suspect’s vehicle was spotted on the Vryheid/Paulpietersburg Road.
“The said vehicle was stopped and a search was conducted.
“Upon searching the vehicle, 10 bags of dagga were found loaded inside the vehicle. The recovered dagga weighed 118kg and the estimated street value is R500 000,” she said
The suspects, aged 25 and 35, are expected to appear in the Vryheid Magistrate’s Court for dealing in dagga, said Mbele.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Hawks nabbed Nadaragen Chetty for allegedly transporting drugs worth R1.8 million from Johannesburg to Durban.
Hawks spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo said members from the Durban Serious Organised Crime Investigation, working together with crime intelligence, arrested Chetty at the Mariannhill Toll Plaza.
IOL