Two arrested after police seize dagga worth R500k from the back seat of a car

KwaZulu-Natal police said the Vryheid Trio Crime Task Team, Durban Rapid Rail Police Unit and Crime Intelligence seized bags of dagga worth R500 000.

Durban: Two people were arrested following an intelligence driven operation in Vryheid.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said during the operation, the suspect’s vehicle was spotted on the Vryheid/Paulpietersburg Road.

“The said vehicle was stopped and a search was conducted.

“Upon searching the vehicle, 10 bags of dagga were found loaded inside the vehicle. The recovered dagga weighed 118kg and the estimated street value is R500 000,” she said