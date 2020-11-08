Two arrested for attempted hijacking in Algoa Park

PORT ELIZABETH - Two attempted hijacking suspects have been arrested soon after they failed to hijack a car in Algoa Park in Port Elizabeth, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Eastern Cape said on Sunday.

It was alleged that at about 4.40pm on Saturday afternoon the driver of a Toyota Corolla got into his car in a parking lot at a shopping centre in St Leonard’s Road in Algoa Park when he was approached by two men, both 29 years of age, Eastern Cape SAPS spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said in a statement.

The car driver's window was slightly open and the one of the suspects attempted to pull the keys from the ignition. The driver resisted and tried to ward them off from inside the vehicle. As the driver tried to drive away, one suspect stood in front of the car, she said.

By this time, the incident had attracted the attention of several bystanders who started yelling at the suspects. The driver then managed to drive off and reported the incident at the Algoa Park Police Station.

The information about the two suspects was immediately broadcast to all police vehicles in the area. SAPS Algoa Park crime prevention unit members were in the vicinity and responded.