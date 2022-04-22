Two arrested for burning Limpopo farmer and his wife during house robbery

Pretoria – Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 74-year-old Limpopo-based farmer and his wife during a home robbery. Limpopo police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the unidentified farmer and his wife perished after their farmhouse was allegedly set on fire during the house robbery on their farm at Levubu outside Thohoyandou.

“The suspects were apprehended during the day following a massive manhunt which was launched by a task team and the police in Levubu following the implementation of the 72-hour activation that was ordered by the provincial commissioner (Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe) after the incident,” said Ledwaba. “Preliminary police investigations revealed that the farmer and wife were allegedly accosted by suspects who ransacked the farmhouse and took several items including firearms and loaded them into the family vehicle. They apparently then set the house alight before leaving.” Meanwhile, the Limpopo police chief, Hadebe has praised the police officers and all other stakeholders who assisted in the hunt for the suspects “for their dedication which led to this success”.

Police said the search for the remaining suspect is continuing. “Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the remaining suspect is requested to contact the investigating officer Captain Mashudu Lesley Muneri who is available on this number 082 469 1260, the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or the nearest police station,” the SAPS appealed. Earlier this month, three people who were captured on video killing a 35-year-old man by stabbing and stoning him to death, before burning his lifeless body at a Marapong township in Lephalale, were arrested.

“The suspects later burned the victim’s body using a highly flammable substance. Soon after the incident happened, a 72-hour activation plan was ordered to hunt down the suspects,” police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said at the time. IOL