Two arrested for Durban business robbery that left security guard dead

DURBAN: Two people are expected to appear in court following a business robbery that claimed the life of a security guard in Mayville on Tuesday. The suspects face charges of business robbery, murder and attempted murder.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said four armed men entered the business premises on Jan Smuts Highway in Mayville at 1.45pm and held up the staff. “They took an undisclosed amount of cash and robbed the security guards of their shotguns. “A 35-year-old security guard was shot in the head and declared dead on the scene… Another employee was shot in the shoulder and taken to hospital for medical attention.”

Mbele said the suspects fled the scene in their getaway vehicle. “Police recovered one of the suspect’s vehicles at the scene.” Mbele said police received a report of a carjacking later that day and proceeded to Lamontville SAPS.

“Upon interviewing the complainant, it was discovered the suspects were seen exiting the vehicle recovered at the scene.” She said that led police to one of the suspects, aged 34, who alleged that he was hijacked. “He was charged for perjury and detained at Mayville SAPS.”

“That same evening, at 23:30, police received information that another robber was admitted at hospital after being shot by one of the security guards during the robbery.” She said police arrested the 27-year-old in hospital. He remained under police guard and was due to appear in court when discharged. She said police were searching for the remaining suspects.