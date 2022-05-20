Two arrested for kidnapping KZN teen and demanding a R1million ransom

Durban: Two people have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a 13-year-old in Inanda on Wednesday. According to the Hawks, it is alleged the teenage victim was forcefully taken by three unknown suspects while he was on his way to school.

“It is further alleged the suspects also took the driver of the vehicle that was picking up the victim and put him in the boot. The driver was later released at Emachobeni, Inanda,” said Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo. He said a case of kidnapping was reported at Inanda police station, and Hawks members were alerted. “The suspects allegedly demanded a R1 million rand from the mother of the victim.

Mhlongo said an amount of R90 000 was paid to the suspects, but they failed to return the child. “A search continued, and two suspects were arrested at Lindelani area near Ntuzuma. Their arrest led to the rescue of the victim in one of the informal settlements at Ntuzuma. “The R90 000 was recovered, and the vehicle that was used in the commission of crime was also seized.”

