Two arrested in R3m drug bust at Polokwane estate

Pretoria - A 42-year-old man, Collins Emeka Akonam, and a 24-year-old woman, Mahlatse Eunicah Maseko, have appeared separately before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court, charged with possession and dealing in drugs. Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Limpopo Mashudu Malabi Dzhangi said the two were arrested by members of the police provincial organised crime unit and provincial detectives on Friday.

She said the law enforcement units had receiving information about the presence of drug dealers at Thornhill, a suburb of Polokwane. “The police discovered heroin and crystal meth drugs worth more than R3.5 million,” said Malabi Dzhangi. “The police then proceed to the next house in the same estate and found drugs worth over R100 000.00, and the suspect's vehicle was also seized.”

The two cases were postponed to March 10 and 14, 2022, for bail applications. Last month, a 52-year-old man was arrested after he was allegedly found in possession of drugs worth approximately R4m at OR Tambo International Airport, in Gauteng. According to Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu, the Hawks received information about a former drug mule who was travelling to India through Dubai on an Emirates flight.

“Police positively identified and linked the ex-offender to a similar incident in March 2020 at the same premises,” Mulamu said. Mulamu said police established that the ex-offender was found guilty on a count of fraud and sentenced to five years’ imprisonment, which was later suspended on condition that he was not convicted of the same offence. During the search, police recovered 5.4kg of what they suspected was heroin, concealed in black plastic bags inside a secret compartment in his luggage.