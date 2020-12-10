Two cops to spend 8 years in prison for demanding R3k bribe
Pretoria - Two police officers have been sentenced to eight years direct imprisonment at the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court after being convicted of corruption, the Hawks said on Thursday.
Hawks spokesperson in Gauteng Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said the case against Sandile David Magubane, 33, and 36-year-old Masito Caiphus Ratsupa dates to August 2015 when three detectives attached to the Elsburg police station approached a man and demanded R3 000 in order to make a case against him disappear.
“Hawks’ serious corruption investigation (unit) in Germiston conducted a sting operation at Sontonga shopping centre in Katlehong and arrested the accused with their accomplice, 38-year-old Sergeant Simphiwe Blessing Buthelezi, ” Mulamu said.
The trio was charged with corruption and appeared before the Palm Ridge court, but the charges against Buthelezi were later withdrawn due to lack of evidence.
Last Friday, the court found Ratsupa and Magubane guilty and sentenced them to eight years in prison with no suspension or option of a fine. It also declared them unfit to possess a firearm.
As the world commemorated International Anti-Corruption Day on Friday, Hawks provincial head in Gauteng Major General Ebrahim Kadwa welcomed the sentencing, saying it should serve as a deterrent.
“This day is observed as an international anti-corruption day, and as such this should serve as a lesson to all our law enforcement agency partners as well as the public and private office bearers, that no corruption activity is too small for prosecution,” he said.
“We are pleased with the sentencing outcome for the two police constables and also emphasising the need to fight the scourge of corruption within our ranks.”
IOL